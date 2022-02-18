Domenico Marocchino
Domenico Marocchino warns Juventus that Torino has improved

February 18, 2022 - 5:30 pm

Former Juventus star, Domenico Marocchino has warned the Bianconeri not to be complacent when they face Torino in Serie A today.

Juve is the biggest club in Italy and, by default, also in Turin.

However, in derbies, anything can happen and Toro would be keen to cause an upset in the game.

They have struggled in recent campaigns while the Bianconeri thrive and win multiple trophies.

They also have a wretched record when they face Juve at the Allianz Stadium.

Marocchino insists even though Torino hasn’t won a match at that ground in around 20 years, the Bianconeri cannot slip up in that fixture.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I don’t see such an unbalanced match. Torino has not won at Juve for more than 20 years, but they have improved a lot. The Bianconeri must avoid distractions”

Juve FC Says

Torino has not got enough quality to beat Juventus in this game, but matches are not won on paper.

We are the much better side, but in derbies, form might not play an important role.

Max Allegri has dominated this fixture, and the Juventus gaffer knows his players need to be on their best form to win.

Believing it would be easy to earn a win against Toro could have disastrous consequences.

