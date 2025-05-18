Juventus beat Udinese 2-0 this evening as they move closer to confirming their Champions League spot.

With so much at stake, Juventus had to defeat Udinese, and they began the game as if they understood the importance of winning.

Udinese are one of the clubs capable of causing problems for the Old Lady, so Juve needed to make a strong start.

Juve dominated possession, as any team chasing victory would, and they also created the better chances early on.

Udinese were forced to defend more as Juve carved out opportunity after opportunity, thanks to the persistence of players such as Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

Their attack was full of energy, with Randal Kolo Muani leading the line, but somehow Udinese reached the break without conceding.

Juve had to increase the pressure in the second half, and they did exactly that, aware of the cost of failing to beat Udinese at home.

The pressure eventually paid off as Nicolas Gonzalez opened the scoring, following some fine work from Yildiz.

Juve needed to push for more goals, as one was not enough, and Igor Tudor introduced some fresh legs, including Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian’s introduction soon made an impact, as he scored the second goal of the night to extend Juve’s lead and underline their dominance in a 2-0 win.