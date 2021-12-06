‘Dominated the whole game’ – Dybala opens up on positive performance

Paulo Dybala was happy with his Juventus side’s performance on Sunday as we beat Genoa 2-0.

We led for almost the entire match, scoring inside the opening 10 minutes thanks to Juan Cuadrado’s corner, in a game in which we heavily dominated in watching.

Salvatore Sirigu in the Genoa goal deserves plenty of credit for a number of saves which he pulled off, and it took us until the final 10 minutes of the match before we could find the second goal, with our main attacker Dybala scoring a neat effort to close out the game.

The Argentine spoke after the final whistle about the way the game played out, and he insists we were on top throughout.

“We dominated the whole game and Cuadrado’s goal certainly allowed us to play more calmly,” he told reporters as translated by Juventus.com. “We could’ve put it to bed earlier, but what matters is that we managed to get three more points. It’s not easy to play every three days. We have to keep it up and take it game by game. I always try to give my all and make myself available to the coach and the whole team.”

Dybala has been rather consistent so far this season when fit, despite the odd injury issue which has become normal for him. His form of late almost leads you to believe that he will be getting on the scoresheet, and it was a neat effort to kill the game off inside the final quarter of the game.

This was amongst our better performances this season, with the team taking no time to get going which has been an issue in previous fixtures, and we hope to see more of the same over the coming weeks.

