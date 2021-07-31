Domino effect could lead Juventus defender towards Lazio

After two underwhelming seasons in Turin, Merih Demiral is expected to part ways with Juventus this summer. Nonetheless, his next destination seems to be anyone’s guess at this point.

The Turkish defender has been linked with the likes of Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund, but the Old Lady is yet to receive a concrete offer that meets her demands.

The former Sassuolo man is being valued at around 35 million euros, and a new potential suitor has emerged lately.

According to Il Messaggero via The Laziali, a domino effect involving two other defenders could see the Juventus player joining Lazio, where he would be reunited with his former manager, Maurizio Sarri.

In order for such operation to be conducted, the first step has to be Cristian Romero’s transfer from Atalanta towards Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine is still owned by Juventus, but La Dea have the right to purchase his contract for just 16 million euros, and then they would be free to sell him for a significant profit.

Whilst Demiral was considered to be a potential replacement for Romero in Bergamo, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side could instead buy Luiz Felipe from Lazio.

The 24-year-old is considered to be a promising defender, but his development was abrupted by a serious injury last season. But if the Brazilian seals a move to Atalanta, the capital side could turn to Demiral.

The Turkey international was favored by Sarri during the 2019/2020 campaign, but the coach lost the defender’s services due to an ACL injury.