Domino effect could see two Juventus targets move towards other Serie A clubs

Throughout the recent transfer sessions, we all read reports linking Juventus to various strikers. Amongst these names, we always found that of Mauro Icardi and Edin Dzeko.

Nonetheless, both attackers could be making moves towards two other Serie A clubs as a part of a single domino effect.

As you might have heard by now, Romelu Lukaku could be poised for a Chelsea return. Inter are struggling financially, and have already sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG earlier this summer.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, if the operation between the Nerazzurri and the Blues goes ahead, the Italians would look to replace the Belgian giant with Dzeko.

The Bosnian has been acting as Roma’s focal point in attack since landing in the Italian capital in 2015, but his relationship with the club has recently deteriorated. He was also stripped from the captaincy last season following a row with former manager, Paulo Fonseca.

In their turn, the Giallorossi would replace the veteran striker with former Inter captain, Icardi. The Argentine has spent the last two campaigns in Paris, but has been struggling with playing time recently due to the strong competition.

For their part, Juventus have completed the signing of the young Kaio Jorge – although they haven’t made it official yet. The Brazilian is expected to be a part of Max Allegri’s first team, which means that the Bianconeri have already completed their attacking department for next season.