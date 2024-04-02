On the latest episode of The Gab & Jules” show, former Liverpool star Don Hutchison filled in for Julien Laurens as co-host alongside Gabriele Marcotti.

Both co-hosts agreed that Juventus cannot afford to remain “rubbish” for the rest of the season, arguing that the management must decide to put an end to Max Allegri’s reign sooner rather than later.

Moreover, Hutchison suggested Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi as a replacement, but Marcotti pointed out that the club wouldn’t be able to afford him while simultaneously paying Allegri’s hefty wages.