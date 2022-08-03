Roberto Donadoni believes Juventus is not good enough to challenge for the league title this season.

The Bianconeri dominated the Serie A by winning it for nine straight campaigns, but they have struggled in the last two, allowing Inter Milan and AC Milan to win them.

They want to get the trophy back at the end of this season and they have added the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to their squad.

These players will make them better, but Milan and Inter have also bolstered their squad, so everyone will come into the campaign prepared.

Former Italy manager, Donadoni, believes the two Milan clubs will battle for the title because Juve is still not ready for that fight.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “For the Scudetto I see a duel between Inter and Milan , at the moment they are the most ready and most organized teams. The others seem to me that they still have to fix something. After dominating for so many years, Juventus have encountered some difficulties and are now trying to find the right balance. But they have to register a little in all departments.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a busy transfer window, but our team still needs to be stronger before we can challenge the others.

Losing Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini will weaken any team and we might have to allow the new signings to settle in before we become a team that can beat anyone.

Even if we don’t win the league, we need to at least end the campaign with Coppa Italia as a sign of progress.