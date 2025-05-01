Juventus defender Federico Gatti has reportedly agreed to extend his contract until 2030 with an option for another year.

The 26-year-old joined the club’s ranks in the summer of 2022 following a meteoric rise from Serie to the Italian national team in the space of a few years.

The centre-back has now cemented himself as a stalwart at the back, and even started the campaign as the stand-in captain. The Italian has been tipped to sign a new deal for quite some time now, but when his relationship with Thiago Motta deteriorated, the negotiations between the two parties stalled.

Nevertheless, Gatti’s status as a club pillar was confirmed by Igor Tudor, and he’s expected to reclaim his position as a regular starter once he recovers from his injury.

Federico Gatti – A true Juventus stalwart

In recent weeks, Juventus and Gatti have apparently resumed their talks, and according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the white smoke has now emerged.

The transfer market expert claims the two parties have reached an agreement to extend their collaboration from 2028 to 2030, with an option for another year.

The defender has also been rewarded with a pay rise, so he’s now expected to earn 2.5 million euros per year as net wages.

Forest, Everton & West Ham offers turned down

Schira adds that Gatti has also rejected several approaches from the Premier League, namely from Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, who were all hoping to seize the opportunity to lure him to the English shores.

The Italy international has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks. Nevertheless, he had reiterated his desire to stay in his hometown of Turin, insisting he has no reason to leave.

This season, Gatti has made 40 appearances in all competitions. He scored one goal in the process, and provided his teammates with two assists.