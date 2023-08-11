Juventus has reached an agreement to transfer Koni de Winter to Genoa, marking another step in their ongoing effort to streamline their squad during the current transfer window.

Under the guidance of Max Allegri, Juventus is actively striving to enhance its roster at the Allianz Stadium. However, their acquisition plans are contingent on successfully offloading players to generate the necessary resources.

This strategic focus on player sales has slightly impacted the pace of their negotiations for certain deals. Consequently, they are determined to expedite the process of offloading players to facilitate further transfer activities.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has now finalised a deal with Genoa for the transfer of Koni de Winter. The young talent is set to initially join Genoa on loan, with an obligation for Genoa to purchase him for a fee of 10 million euros.

De Winter has exhibited remarkable prowess as part of Juventus’ Next Gen team. His loan spell at Empoli in the previous season further highlighted his capabilities, where he delivered standout performances.

This move to Genoa provides De Winter with the opportunity to carve out a career for himself in the upper echelons of Italian football. The prospect of regular playing time in the Serie A is expected to serve as a significant step forward in his professional journey, considering the competitive nature of Juventus’ squad.

Juve FC Says

De Winter is a top talent who deserves to get a permanent home, which is why he has accepted a move to Genoa.

When we face them in domestic competitions, he would be delighted to see our players again.