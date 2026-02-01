Juventus are preparing to welcome Emil Holm, who will complete his transfer from Bologna, with Joao Mario heading in the opposite direction.

The right-back role has been identified as one of the positions that the Bianconeri needed to address during the winter transfer window, as Pierre Kalulu has thus far played every minute in every competition since the start of the season, while Joao Mario failed to prove his worth in his first six months in Italian football.

Luckily for Juventus, they managed to hit two birds with one stone, finding a new accommodation for the disappointing Portuguese full-back, while bringing in an understudy for Kalulu.

Emil Holm to Juventus, Joao Mario to Bologna

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the swap deal between Juventus and Bologna is about to reach the finish line.

While Holm had already accepted the Old Lady’s offer a couple of days ago, Joao Mario’s approval was the last remaining hurdle.

But as the source reveals, the former Porto man was considering his other options (including Fiorentina), but is now said to be in favour of joining the Emilian club.

Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio also confirmed that all parties have now reach an agreement.

Hence, the two players are now expected to undergo medicals in the coming hours before signing for their respective new clubs. The signatures could arrive on Monday, which is the winter transfer window’s deadline day.

Joao Mario & Holm transfer formulas

As Di Marzio explains, Joao Mario will join Bologna on a dry loan, so he will definitely be a Juventus player in July. Hence, the management will be hoping that the Portugal international can find his form again at the Renato Dall’Ara, which would attract suitors in the summer.

On the other hand, Holm will sign for the Bianconeri on loan with an option to buy. Hence, the 25-year-old Swede would be able to earn himself a permanent stay at Continassa if he could prove himself useful to the cause.

Although Juventus have yet to officially announce any new signings, they are currently finalising the transfers of Jeremie Boga, Adin Licina and Justin Oboavwuduo. Hence, Holm could be the club’s fourth January signing.