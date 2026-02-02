Juventus and Fiorentina have reached an agreement for the transfer of experienced Italian defender Daniele Rugani.

The 31-year-old has been on the club’s books since 2013, when he was poached by Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, who has been recently appointed as Fiorentina’s sporting director.

The centre-back remained at Empoli before joining Juve’s ranks in the summer of 2015, but he never managed to establish himself as a regular starter.

Rugani had already spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Stade Rennais and Cagliari, and he was an Ajax player last season, before rejoining Juventus in the summer ahead of the Club World Cup.

Between injuries and tactical choices, the Lucca native only made eight appearances across all competitions this season, which has been a familiar situation for the defender.

Juventus agree to send Daniele Rugani to Fiorentina

On Saturday, it was revealed that Juventus had agreed to send Rugani to Lazio, who were on the verge of selling Alessio Romagnoli to Al-Sadd. However, that deal eventually collapsed, so the Biancocelesti were forced to abandon their plans for the Empoli youth product.

Nevertheless, Juventus and Rugani were apparently determined to part ways this winter, so the Italian centre-back has now found himself a new destination.

According to several sources in the Italian press, including Alfredo Pedullà and La Nazione (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri and the Viola have reached a full agreement for the defender’s transfer, who is already in Florence to finalise his deadline-day move.

Rugani to Fiorentina: The formula, figures and replacement

Fiorentina will pay €500,000 to sign the centre-back on loan until the end of the season. Moreover, Rugani wasn’t convinced by the temporary formula, so the Tuscan club agreed to add an obligation to buy for €2 million that will be triggered by the achievement of certain objectives.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will sign a like-for-like replacement or restrain themselves with the imminent signing of Emil Holm.

Although he’s a right-back, the Bologna man will add depth to the backline, allowing Pierre Kalulu to return to play in a more central role if required.