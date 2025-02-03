Multiple sources in the Italian media confirm Juventus and Fiorentina have struck an agreement that would see Nicolo Fagioli join the Tuscan club.

While it has been a relatively quiet deadline day for the Bianconeri, the midfielder’s fate dominated the headlines. Aside from having to untie the bureaucratic knots in order to register Lloyd Kelly as their fourth and final winter signing, Juve were mostly occupied with finding Fagioli a new club.

At the start of the day, Marseille and Fiorentina were said to be neck-and-neck in the race for the 23-year-old. But during the day, it became evident that the Viola have the upper hand, mostly due to the player’s preferences. Hence, the Ligue 1 side pulled out of the race, turning their attention to Milan’s Ismael Bennacer whom they successfully signed.

However, Fiorentina still had to race against time to find an accord with the Bianconeri before Monday’s deadline.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the two clubs reached the finish line just in time.

The Sky Sport Italia correspondent reveals that Juventus agreed to send Fagioli on loan to Fiorentina for 2.5 million euros. The deal also includes an obligation to buy at the end of the season for another 13.5 million in addition to bonuses that could reach 3M, thus raising the package to 18 million.

Moreover, the Turin-based giants have preserved themselves a 10% sell-on fee in case of a future resale.

While Juventus fans will be saddened by the departure of the club’s youth product, this is arguably for the midfielder’s best since he’s been reduced to an afterthought at Contanissa after finding himself at the very bottom of the totem pole in recent months, with Thiago Motta longer willing to rely on his services.

The Italy international will be looking to regain his groove while working under the tutelage of Raffaele Palladino in Florence. He will also have the chance to reconnect with fellow Juventus academy product Moise Kean who’s enjoying a sensational career revival in Florence.