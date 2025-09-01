Juventus have reportedly struck an agreement with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Belgian striker Lois Openda.

The Bianconeri spent their entire summer chasing Randal Kolo Muani who has been keen to rejoin them following his ‘very happy’ loan spell between January and June, and thus refused all other destinations.

And yet, Juve failed to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the formula and figures, so the deal has seemingly collapsed.

After giving up on Kolo Muani, Juventus turned their attention to Openda, a profile that has been on their shortlist for weeks.

Juventus secure the services of Lois Openda

As reported on Sunday, the Bianconeri opened talks with Leipzig for the 25-year-old, who doesn’t appear to be a key part of the German club’s plans.

Unlike the Kolo Muani talks, Juventus were able to find a breakthrough in their negotiations with the Bundesliga side rather quickly.

Lois Openda (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus are willing to bet on Openda, not just for this season, but also for the future.

Therefore, they have offered Leipzig a loan with an obligation to buy for rather simple terms. This would cost the Turin-based club a transfer fee of €45-50 million.

Moreover, Juventus insider Romeo Agresti goes even further, describing the Openda operation as a ‘Done deal’.

Hence, it appears that the Belgian is truly on his way to Turin to finalise a deadline-day transfer.

Lois Openda’s background, playing role & stats

The Belgium international is a youth product of Standard Liege and Club Brugge who then went to have experiences in the Netherlands with Vitesse and France with Lens, before eventually signing for Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for €40 million.

The Liege native is primarily a centre-forward, but like Kolo Muani, he can play in a supporting role if required.

In his 93 appearances for Leipzig, he scored 41 goals and produced 18 assists.