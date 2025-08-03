After several weeks of negotiations, Juventus and Olympique Marseille have seemingly reached the finish line, finding an agreement for the transfer of Timothy Weah.

The 25-year-old has been identified as surplus to requirements in Igor Tudor’s plans after losing his starting role at the end of the previous campaign. Hence, the Bianconeri placed him on the transfer list.

The management tried to sell him to Nottingham Forest at first, but the winger and his entourage turned down the Premier League side. However, a return to France through the gates of Marseille proved significantly more sudicing.

Juventus and Marseille strike a deal for Timothy Weah

In recent weeks, Juventus and OM have been engaged in direct talks. However, the negotiations witnessed several twists and turns, much to the dismay of Weah’s agent who accused an unnamed Juventus official of acting ‘vengefully’ when the Italian giants decided to raise their initial asking price.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Juve’s manoeuvre has seemingly paid dividends, as the two clubs have now reached an accord with the Old Lady getting favourable terms.

According to several sources in Italy and France, including Gianluca Di Marzio, Weah will join Marseille on loan with an obligation to buy.

How much will Marseille spend on Tim Weah

The Italian journalist reveals that the Ligue 1 giants will pay €1 million in loan fees, while the player’s purchase will cost them another €14 million, in addition to €5 million in bonuses. Moreover, Juventus will receive a sell-on fee in case of a future resale, but the percentage remains unknown.

Therefore, Weah is now expected to leave the Bianconeri’s training camp in Germany and head to France to finalise the transfer.

The USMNT star spent two seasons at Juventus after making the move from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2023. He made 78 appearances in all competitions, contributing with seven goals and as many assists.