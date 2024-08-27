After months of agonizing negotiations, Juventus have finally reached an agreement to sign Teun Koopmeiners according to several top sources in Italy.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Atalanta have now accepted the Bianconeri’s offer for the 26-year-old.

La Dea have been holding out for 60 million euros, while the Bianconeri have come very close to the asking price.

As the transfer guru explains, Juventus will pay 52 million euros in addition to another 6M as bonuses. This will be conducted through five yearly installments.

Di Marzio adds that the two clubs will be ironing out the final details throughout the day, but the agreement has already been reached.

In fact, the Sky Sport journalist reveals that Juventus have already booked the midfielder’s medical tests on Wednesday.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also given his famous “Here We Go” trademark, suggesting the transfer is now imminent.

The Bianconeri have been chasing the Netherlands international since January. He will be the icing on the cake of what has been a stellar summer campaign from Cristiano Giuntoli and Co.

Juventus have already signed Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram, Michele Di Gregorio, Pierre Kalulu, Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao, while they still fancy a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.