Leonardo Bonucci has officially completed a permanent transfer from Juventus to Union Berlin. He is set to sign a one-year deal with the option for an additional year with the German club.

Bonucci’s departure from Juventus came as a result of the new direction set by Cristiano Giuntoli, who made it clear that the defender was no longer part of the club’s plans. Juventus even left Bonucci behind when they embarked on their pre-season tour in the United States, indicating their intention to move on without him.

Despite Bonucci’s desire to change their minds, Juventus remained resolute in their decision, insisting that he must find a new club. The defender expressed his interest in continuing to play in Italy and offered his services to Lazio, but it was Union Berlin that emerged as the sole serious contender to bring him into their squad.

A statement on the Juventus website added:

“The relationship between Juventus and Leonardo Bonucci has come to an end. A celebrated journey, full of many successes and victories that have written this story, lived together. The defender’s career will now continue at Union Berlin in Germany.”

Juve FC Says

It is such a relief that Leo is finally leaving the club and we can now move on with our season, knowing there is no unfinished business that the club needs to sort out.