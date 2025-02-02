Juventus and Newcastle United have reportedly reached a full accord over the transfer of Lloyd Kelly who’s now preparing to take the flight to Italy.

The Bianconeri have already pulled off three signings in January, bringing in Alberto Costa, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga, but they still need one central defender to call it a day, especially with Pierre Kalulu picking up an injury during the Champions League defeat to Benfica.

The Bianconeri were reportedly on the cusp of signing Lens star Kevin Danso, but the deal suddenly collapsed, so they swiftly resorted to Kelly who has been on their radars since his time at Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old signed for Newcastle last summer on a free transfer, but has been sporadically used by Eddie Howe who prefers alternative options at the back. The Bristol native has only made 10 appearances in the Premier League this season, with the majority coming off the bench.

Hence, Kelly is ready to heed the Bianconeri’s call and put a premature end to his stint with the Magpies.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, the two clubs have now untied all knots, including the one related to payment methods. So after reaching a full agreement with the Italian counterparts, Newcastle have given their player the green light to head to Turin.

The transfer market expert reveals Kelly will join Juventus on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The package should cost the Serie A giants a total of 20 million euros between loan fees and the buy clause. However, the agreement won’t include a sell-on fee in case of a future resale.

Now it remains to be seen when the defender will make his landing in Italy, especially with just over 24 hours remaining before Monday’s transfer deadline.