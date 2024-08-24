Juventus will imminently welcome two new wingers to the squad after securing agreements for Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao.

The Bianconeri have been looking to bolster their meager wing department, and news reports have been linking them with a host of potential profiles.

But when the dust settled, Gonzalez and Conceicao emerged as the main candidates for the roles.

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. have been negotiating agreements with Fiorentina and Porto for several weeks now, and have finally reached the finish line.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have found an accord with the Viola over Gonzalez after raising their offer to circa 38 million euros.

The Bianconeri will sign the Argentine on loan for 8 million euros, with an obligation to buy set at 25 million, plus another 5 million in various bonuses.

The source expects the 26-year-old to arrive in Turin between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Gonzalez has had an agreement with Juventus over personal terms for several weeks now, and has already expressed his desire to leave Florence this summer.

Di Marzio was also among several prominent news sources in Italy to confirm an agreement between Juventus and Porto over Conceicao.

The 22-year-old Portugal international will join the Italian giants on a dry loan. This operation will cost Juventus 7 million euros in loan fees in addition to another 2M in bonuses.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would have to negotiate with the Dragao once more next summer if they decide to keep the player on a permanent basis.