Donnarumma asked to sit out Juventus game by Milan Ultras over contract stand off

AC Milan Ultras have asked Gigi Donnarumma not to feature in their game against Juventus as reports continue to circulate that he may join the Bianconeri.

The Italy number one has been in a contract standoff with his present side for much of this season and he will be a free agent in the summer.

Milan is keen to keep hold of him and he also wants to stay, but he wants them to meet his contract demands and to qualify for the Champions League next season.

His relationship with the club’s fans has become tense in recent days and Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia says some fans visited the club’s training ground and demanded to speak to him yesterday.

He obliged and they told him not to play their game against Juventus if he will not sign a new contract.

With his current deal running down, they gave him the next few weeks to sign the latest contract offer or miss the Juve game.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for him as he remains arguably Italy’s best goalkeeper at the moment.

If they don’t sign him, he might move to the Premier League where Chelsea and Manchester United have an interest.