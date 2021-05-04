Donnarumma between Milan Juventus – another De Vrij case?

On the last day of the 2017/18 season, Inter and Lazio played a decisive head-to-head contest with Champions League qualification at stake.

Coincidently, Stefan de Vrij had already signed for the Nerazzurri back then, and yet, he was still trusted to lead the Biancocelsti’s backline for that encounter.

Inter ended up winning the match, and the Dutchman caused his side a penalty kick for his challenge on Mauro Icardi, which turned out to be a decisive factor in the match, as well as the entire season.

According to Calciomercato, a similar scenario could be on the table, when Gianluigi Donnarumma starts between the sticks for Milan against Juventus.

The young goalkeeper is yet to sign a renewal that would keep him at the San Siro beyond the current season, as he and his agent Mino Raiola are refusing the club’s renewal offer which is worth 8 million euros per season.

Therefore, an offer of 10 millions per year – plus a commission – could be enough to take him to Turin next season.

However, next Sunday’s clash could play a major factor in the race for Champions League qualification, with both rivals running the risk of missing out on the competition next season.

Participating in European tournament would guarantee the clubs at least 40 millions in revenues, and such a sum would be crucial for the balance sheets, as well as luring the 22-year-old who is eager to finally participate in Europe’s elite club competition.

Therefore, the battle between the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri at the Allianz stadium will be more intense than ever.