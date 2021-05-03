Donnarumma contract negotiations ‘frozen until the end of the season’

AC Milan chief Technical Director Paulo Maldini has revealed that all negotiations have been frozen until the summer, including talks with Juventus target Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The goalkeeper has been strongly linked with a switch to Turin this summer, with his current club unable to block such a switch with the player’s contract set to expire in the coming months.

AC Milan had been working on a new deal which would keep him tied to the club beyond the coming window however, but following the Milan Ultras supposed confrontation with the player to demand he sign the contract or be dropped from the team, the club have taken the drastic measure to freeze all ongoing negotiations.

“It’s important to firmly reiterate that no one outside of Milan can decide who plays and who renews,” Maldini told ANSA(via MilanNews Certain choices are up to the coach for the pitch and the club for contractual matters. Every single negotiation for renewals is now frozen until the end of the season, to allow the team to focus solely on the league. In the meantime, we will continue to protect our players as we always have.”

“The Milan fans, up to now exemplary in supporting the team, must understand that at this moment, the players need serenity and concentration to face the next matches that will be decisive. What happened on Saturday morning with Donnarumma doesn’t help. I reiterate the absolute professionalism of all our players, even those who are expiring, who have never lacked dedication to the cause and commitment.”

This could aid our chase of the young star keeper, especially given Milan’s current form, which has seen them freefall from title favourites to Champions League hopefuls, with the strong possibility that missing out on the CL for next season could play a part in his decision.

Does this scenario give the clash with Sunday’s clash between us and Milan even more bite?

