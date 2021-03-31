Donnarumma no closer to new deal with Juventus linked

AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma is in line to become a free agent this summer, with Juventus a possible destination.

The Old Lady are expected to part ways with the legend that is Gianluigi Buffon this summer, with the 43 year-old having been a loyal servant to the club during two spells in Turin.

His replacement is currently unknown, but Wojciech Szczesny may not be entertained by reports that Donnarumma could well arrive.

Journalist Paolo Bargiggia (via Calciomercato) claims that Juve are playing a hand in the negotiations between AC and Italy’s number one after making it clear to his agent Mino Raiola that they would be willing to pay 12-13 million per season.

Of course this is all speculation, but Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the parties are not currently talking about an extension, with the journalist claiming they are enduring a ‘pause for reflection’ after the player turned down two offers already.

GdM claims that talks could go more positively after Milan confirm Champions League football for next season, although that is certainly not a given at present, and that they are no closer to signing a new deal at present.

They currently hold a four point gap over both Juventus and Atalanta, and six points over Napoli, although both the Azzurri and Juve have played one match less (against each other).

Should Szczesny be worried about losing his first-team spot to Donnarumma?

