Donnarumma remains on Juventus radar, but will have to wait for another year

Last summer, Gianluigi Donnarumma was on the top of the world. The young goalkeeper played a great role in Milan’s long-awaited Champions League return, and then guided Italy towards Euro 2020 glory.

Nevertheless, the giant custodian opted to leave the nest in favor of joining a star-studded Paris Saint Germain squad, and it has all gone downhill from that point on.

The 23-year-old has been battling with Keylor Navas for a starting spot in a duel that has taken its toll on his morale.

The former Milan man’s mistake against Real Madrid in the Champions League prompted a stunning Spanish comeback led by Karim Benzema. And let’s not forget about the Azzurri’s World Cup woes.

Therefore, Donnarumma would willing to change air, and Juventus remain keen admirers. But according to Calciomercato, the goalkeeper’s transfer to Turin can only be materialized in 2023.

The source explains that the shot-stopper currently earns around 7 million euros per season which can reach 10 millions after adding bonuses.

Thus, Gigio would require a hefty salary to make the trip to Turin. But in 2023, he would be eligible to take advantage of the growth decree, which offers a 50% reduction on taxes related to wages for players who spent the last two years abroad.

Hence, this reduction could give the Bianconeri a major boost in their attempt to land their longtime target.