Donnarumma to Juventus? Paratici wants to stick with Szczesny, unless…

Well, this could be it. Gianluigi Donnarumma seems to be finally heading towards the exit door at Milan.

The young goalkeeper’s relationship with the club had always been a frosty one despite making his senior debut at the age of 16.

What made matters worse for the Rossoneri, is the fact that the player is represented by the notorious Mino Raiola.

Whilst playing hardball, the super-agent managed to pull off a decent deal for the Italian international in the past – as well as his older brother Antonio, who currently serves as the team’s third goalkeeper.

Nonetheless, Donnarumma’s contract is set to expire in the summer, and the two parties are yet to reach an agreement for a renewal.

Apparently, Milan are beginning to resign to the idea of losing their number 99 for free in the next few months.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), Juventus have always been interested in the 22-year-old who they consider to be the best Italian goalkeeper in the present day – and therefore the natural heir for Gianluigi Buffon.

However, the source believes that club director Fabio Paratici wants to stick with the Old Lady’s current number one, Wojciech Szczesny.

The Pole has been one of the most consistent performers for Andrea Pirlo’s side throughout the current campaign.

Nonetheless, if the market presents the Bianconeri a tempting offer for the former Arsenal and Roma shot-stopper, then Juventus would accelerate the negotiations with Raiola for Donnarumma, who would be considered as a great alternative, especially as a free agent.