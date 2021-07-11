Club News

Donnarumma’s shootout heroics grant Italy their second European championship

July 11, 2021 - 11:33 pm

After a terrible start that saw them trailing just two minutes into the match, Italy managed to pull their way back into the Euro 2020 final, and win the trophy following some dramatic penalty shootouts.

England broke the deadlock early on from a counter attack, as Luke Shaw was fed by Kieran Trippier, and made no mistake inside the penalty box.

The Azzurri looked shell-shocked following the early goal, but slowly grew into the match, as the hosts decided to defend their backyard at Wembley.

Roberto Mancini’s men were clearly the better side in the second half, and eventually got their equalizer following a corner kick debacle, when Juve’s Leonardo Bonucci pounced on the ball.

After 90 minutes of play, the final score showed 1-1, and 30 mins of extra-time failed to make a difference between the two nations.

The final had to be decided by penalty shootouts, and even though Andrea Belotti and Jorginho missed for Italy, Marcus Rashford hit the post, whilst Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled out two great saves on Jadon Sancho and Bakayo Saka, securing the trophy for the visitors.

So congratulations for Juve’s four – Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi – on winning their first international trophy!

    Reply martinn July 11, 2021 at 11:47 pm

    20 attemps on goal vs england 6
    62 – 38 % posession
    yet the usual suspect`s chats are rattled…they even have the nerve to talk about refereeing!! bwahahaha
    we may have lost to Denmark, though…so maybe that`s ok bwaahahaaaaaaahahah

