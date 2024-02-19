Marcello Lippi’s docuseries titled “Adesso vinco io” included a heartbreaking scene featuring the late Gianluca Vialli.

The Bianconeri’s 1996 Champions League winning squad had a reunion back in 2022 that included Lippi, Luciano Moggi, Antonio Conte and a host of former stars.

While Vialli couldn’t make it as he was undergoing treatment at the time, he still participated with a touching video message.

“Hi guys, how’s everything? I’m sorry I can’t make it, but my thoughts are with you,” said the iconic striker.

“We haven’t seen each other for a while but the thread that unites is everlasting.

“We shared many things together, I made you win a Champions League,” prompting a big laughter from his old teammates.

“I embrace you all with great affection. Above all, I embrace my messiah. I will never forget you, I hope you don’t forget me too.”

Vialli tragically passed away on the 5th of January 2023 aged 58.