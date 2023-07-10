Allegri Vlahovic
Club News

“Don’t go” – Juventus fans urge Vlahovic to stay on first day of pre-season (Video)

July 10, 2023 - 9:00 pm

On the first official day of pre-season, a host of Juventus stars made their return to Continassa.

Head coach Max Allegri was amongst the arrived to arrive. Several Bianconeri players then reported to duty and underwent routine medical tests.

The list includes Dusan Vlahovic (who was urged to stay at the club), Gleison Bremer, Samuel Iling-Junior and teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese posted a flurry of videos on his Twitter account showing the arrivals of Juventus stars, including the ones below:

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Berardi

Berardi to Juventus? Here’s who Allegri’s tactical formation would change

July 10, 2023
zakaria

Giuntoli to complete his first sale at Juventus this week; Midfielder set to join West Ham

July 10, 2023
pirlo

Pirlo looking to bring two Juventus players to Sampdoria

July 10, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.