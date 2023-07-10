“Don’t go” – Juventus fans urge Vlahovic to stay on first day of pre-season (Video)

On the first official day of pre-season, a host of Juventus stars made their return to Continassa.

Head coach Max Allegri was amongst the arrived to arrive. Several Bianconeri players then reported to duty and underwent routine medical tests.

The list includes Dusan Vlahovic (who was urged to stay at the club), Gleison Bremer, Samuel Iling-Junior and teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese posted a flurry of videos on his Twitter account showing the arrivals of Juventus stars, including the ones below: