“Don’t have to talk” Cuadrado says Juventus is still eyeing the Serie A top spot

Juventus has fallen well behind the teams at the top of the Serie A table, but Juan Cuadrado says they are working hard to catch them.

The Bianconeri are paying the price for a slow start to this season and they are now in a race against time to finish this season inside the top four.

Winning this Scudetto would be one of the most extraordinary achievements in recent times, but the Bianconeri still have it on their minds.

After his goal helped Juve beat Fiorentina yesterday, the Colombian was asked about the gap between Juve and the top and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Every day we get up with the desire to be there, but we don’t have to talk: just work.”

This has been a tough campaign for the Bianconeri, however, there are still over 20 league games to go.

Juve has the chance to return to form and the likes of AC Milan and Napoli will unlikely end this campaign unbeaten.

There will be moments when they slip up and Juve could take advantage and close the gap.

However, the Bianconeri needs to put their performances in order first and try to add some consistency to their game.

The win against Fiorentina wasn’t the best of performances and there will be clubs who would test Juve harder as the season progresses. They clearly need to get better.