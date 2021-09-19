“Don’t think we’ll be the favourites” Pioli plays down Milan’s favourites’ tag against Juventus

Stefano Pioli says AC Milan will not be favourites when they face Juventus in Serie A this evening.

The Rossoneri has started this campaign brightly with three wins from as many league matches and they will face a Juve side that has made a terrible start to the league season.

Juve is winless in their opening three league matches and their 2-1 defeat at Napoli the last time means they have lost two of those fixtures.

The Bianconeri remains one of the favourites to win the championship, but they need to earn a first league win as soon as possible.

They earned their first competitive win in midweek when they defeated Malmo 3-0 in the Champions League.

Milan lost their European engagement to Liverpool 3-2, but their fine start to the league season makes them a team to beat.

But Pioli played down the favourites’ tag and says Juventus is a strong club and he is expecting a balanced game from the encounter.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I am pleased to meet Max Allegri again, a great coach and a very intelligent man. It was unexpected to see Juve in this situation, but I still don’t think we’ll be the favourites tomorrow. Juve have great champions and tradition, I hope for a balanced game. Whoever plays the best football will have a better chance of winning.

“It is an important match for both teams, a head-to-head. I expect Juve to be aggressive, but we can beat them if we play with superior concentration and intensity. We need to do better in midfield, which is what we were lacking at Anfield.”