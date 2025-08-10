An Andrea Cambiaso-inspired Juventus beat their hosts Borussia Dortmund, in a pre-season friendly held at the Signal Iduna Park.

After a mix-up in the lineup announcement, it turned out that Igor Tudor decided to maintain his 3-4-2-1 formation after all. Jonathan David led the line, supported by Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao, while Cambiaso and João Mario started on the wings.

Club captain Manuel Locatelli started in the middle of the park alongside Khephren Thuram. The three-man backline in front of Michele Di Gregorio consisted of Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly.

Andrea Cambiaso scores a brace for Juventus

In the early going, the German side had the upper hand in terms of possession. However, it was Juventus who broke the deadlock in the 16th minute as Kalulu pounced on a poor clearance to send a cross to the mouth of the goal. Cambiaso was in the right place at the right time to beat Gregor Kobel from close range, even though it wasn’t the neatest of touches.

Afterwards, the match was interrupted as Dortmund legend Mats Hummels made his way off the pitch after a brief cameo on his testimonial, with everyone on the pitch gathering to pay their respect for the retiring defender.

Juventus then dominated the action for the rest of the first half, with Thuram in particular finding space between the lines, but failing to convert his shots on three different occasions.

After the break, BVB tried to assert control on the match, but were once again punished by a slick passing move from Juventus. Mario brought the ball forward with a swift run down the right flank, before laying it to David at the centre. The Canadian picked up Yildiz on the edge of the box, and the latter timed his assist to perfection. Despite the acute angle, Cambiaso’s vicious shot somehow found the far corner.

In the middle of the second half, Tudor introduced 10 changes, giving opportunities to Dusan Vlahovic, Fabio Miretti and Tiago Djalo among others.

With only a few minutes before the end of normal time, the Bundesliga side found a consolation goal. Jan Couto and Julian Brandt combined well on the right flank to set up Maximilian Beier who managed to escape Daniele Rugani’s marking to smash his shot past Carlo Pinsoglio.

Nevertheless, Juventus managed to hold on to return to Turin with a morale victory that rounded off a positive week in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Juventus

Goals : 16′ Cambiaso (J), 53′ Cambiaso (J), 89′ Beier (D)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-4-2-1) : Kobel; Anton, Hummels (17′ Sule) (45′ Couto), Bensebaini; Ryerson (71′ Mane), Sabitzer (60′ Nmecha), Groß (60′ Ozcan), Svensson (82′ Kabar); Bellingham (60′ Brandt), Adeyemi (60′ Beier); Guirassy (75′ Campbell).

JUVENTUS (3-4-2-1) : Di Gregorio (Pinsoglio 66′); Kalulu (Gatti 66′), Bremer (Rugani 46′), Kelly (Djalò 66′); Joao Mario (McKennie 66′), Locatelli (Koopmeiners 66′), Thuram (Miretti 66′), Cambiaso (Kostic 46′); Conceicao (Douglas Luiz 46′), Yildiz (Adzic 46′); David (Vlahovic 46′).

Yellow cards: 4′ Joao Mario (J), 33′ Groß (D)