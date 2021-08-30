Dortmund assistant manager responds to rumours linking Witsel with a move away

Borussia Dortmund assistant manager, René Marić has responded to rumours linking Axel Witsel away from the club amidst interest from Juventus.

He is one of the players being linked with a move to Juve in these last days of the transfer window.

The Bianconeri need a new midfielder and reports claim either him or Miralem Pjanic will move to Turin in the next few hours.

The Belgian has entered the last year of his current deal with BVB and he is considered one player who they will sell to reduce their wage bill.

Because Juve wants midfielders, a move for him seems a no brainer.

Recent reports have also linked ambitious Premier League club, Aston Villa with a 5m euros move for him before the window closes.

One fan responded to the rumour on Twitter claiming that it would be a mistake for Dortmund to allow him to leave, especially because he can fill in as a centre back for them.

Marić responded to the comment and says the rumours are untrue and are just for the headlines.

He tweeted: “it‘s obvious nonsense, can‘t understand how some people are pretending it‘s not just to make a headline”