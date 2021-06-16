Dortmund becomes latest challenge for Juventus in midfielder chase

Borussia Dortmund has become the latest team to show interest in Manuel Locatelli as he increasingly looks like he will leave Sassuolo.

The Italian midfielder has been in fine form for the Green and Blacks and the Italian national team.

He was one of the best players as Italy opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Turkey.

The Italians are one of the favourites to win the competition and Locatelli is one of the first names on their team sheet.

Juventus has been tracking him for some time now and they appear to be the club that would land him, eventually.

However, Sports Italia via Football Italia reports that Dortmund has come forward to hijack their move for him.

The Germans are reportedly willing to meet Sassuolo’s 40m euros asking price for his signature.

The report maintains that his preference would be Juve and the Bianconeri are working to make the move happen.

The Germans can agree over his signature with Sassuolo, but he might refuse to move to the Bundesliga side.

It remains unclear if Juve will meet his transfer fee. If he does well while at the Euros, that is likely to increase.