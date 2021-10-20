Dortmund makes Juventus target an option to replace Haaland

Borussia Dortmund has become the latest club to show an interest in Juventus target, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker has become one of the hottest properties in European football and Juventus wants to sign him.

The 21-year-old scores goals relentlessly for club and country and he could turn the Bianconeri into the biggest club in Europe if he joins them.

Juve has traditionally signed the best players at other Italian clubs, but it seems they will miss out on Vlahovic.

The Fiorentina man has interest from the likes of Manchester City and Atletico Madrid already and Bild as reported by Transfermarketweb says Dortmund has an eye on him now.

The German club is preparing to lose Erling Haaland in the summer and Juventus is even one of the clubs courting the Norwegian.

BVB knows it would be hard to keep him and they have now made Vlahovic the top target to replace him.

The report claims the Germans will look to beat the other European clubs in the race to his signature.

Juve has struggled to offer good deals to players and to pay large transfer fees recently and they could miss out on Vlahovic if that doesn’t change.