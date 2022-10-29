Juventus has been linked with a move for Ramy Bensebaïni as they target newer players to make their team stronger.

The Bianconeri have been poor in this campaign and it is down to the poor performance of some of their players.

Max Allegri’s was supported with some signings in the last transfer window, but more must come next summer because several men will leave the club.

One player that will leave the Allianz Stadium is Alex Sandro and Juve believes Bensebaïni is the ideal replacement for him.

His contract at Borussia Monchengladbach ends in the summer and he is likely to leave them as a free agent.

Juve hopes to sign him for nothing, but a report on Calciomercato reveals Borussia Dortmund plans to sign him in January.

The report claims they will make an offer to Gladbach to tempt them into cashing in on him instead of losing him for free.

Juve FC Says

If Bensebaïni is one of our key targets, we must be prepared to add him to our squad sooner than in the summer.

If we wait until then, Dortmund will beat us to his signature. We could move for him early like we did to sign Deni Zakaria last January.