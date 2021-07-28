Dortmund preparing a proposal for Juventus star

Merih Demiral is one player that Juventus might sell this summer as they continue rebuilding their squad following the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri has a big squad and perhaps bigger than Allegri will want following the return of players who were out on loan last season.

One man who remained in Turin, but could leave before this transfer window closes is Demiral.

The Turkish defender was the fourth choice at the club last season and he wants to leave to a new team where he can play regularly.

Juve is open to that, but they want 35m euros before they release him from his contract, reports Calciomercato.

That fee is quite high for a player who isn’t a regular in Turin, but the report says Borussia Dortmund is still looking to sign him.

It claims that the German are so keen on him that they are now preparing an official offer to Juventus.

It remains unclear if their offer will meet Juve’s demands, but one thing is for certain and that is that the defender isn’t happy in Turin.

If Giorgio Chiellini signs his expected contract extension at the club, Demiral will still be behind the veteran, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt and maybe even Daniele Rugani who has returned from his time out on loan last season.