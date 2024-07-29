Juventus are keen to sign Karim Adeyemi, but Borussia Dortmund are building high walls around their young winger.

The Bianconeri are revamping their flanks this summer. They have already offloaded Matias Soulé to Roma, while Federico Chiesa is tipped to follow.

Therefore, Thiago Motta is expecting one or two additions to the wing department before the end of the summer transfer session.

In recent weeks, Adeyemi has emerged as a potential candidate for the role.

During the club’s pre-season tour in Germany, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli took the opportunity to launch an onslaught on the player, starting by meeting members of his family in Munich.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, Adeyemi is open to moving to Turin this summer, so the Bianconeri must now strike an agreement with Dortmund.

The source adds that Juventus have already opened talks with the German giants who are reportedly determined to keep the winger, unless they were to receive lavish figures.

The newspaper thus claims that the Bundesliga side has set its asking price at a whopping 50 million euros in an attempt to repel the Old Lady.

Naturally, Giuntoli is not willing to spend this figure at the moment, especially while he’s still looking to bolster other playing positions.

Addeyemi rose to prominence during his time at RB Salzburg, earning himself a move to BVB in the summer of 2022.

The 22-year-old contract with Dortmund runs until June 2027.