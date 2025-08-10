Juventus have revealed their official starting lineup ahead of their friendly contest against Borussia Dortmund, and it includes a surprise.

The Bundesliga giants will host the Bianconeri at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, with the kickoff set at 17:30 CET.

Since his appointment in March, Igor Tudor has always deployed a 3-4-2-1 formation. But this time, it appears that the manager is aiming to test a 4-3-2-1 system, at least based on the identities of the players he selected in the lineup.

How Juventus will line up in Dortmund

Michele Di Gregorio will start in goal as expected, while Andrea Cambiaso could join Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly in the four-man backline.

The biggest twist was the inclusion of Teun Koopmeiners who wasn’t expected to be in the starting lineup for this contest.

Tudor claimed that he’s planning to test the Dutchman in front of the defence in the upcoming friendly against Atalanta, suggesting that the latter was going to start on the bench in Dortmund.

✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti da mister Igor Tudor per la seconda amichevole di questo precampionato 📜#BVBJuve pic.twitter.com/nbruc4EkSz — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 10, 2025

Nevertheless, Koopmeiners has seemingly joined Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli in a three-man midfield, while Jonathan David will lead the line as expected, supported by Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

However, it should be noted that Tudor had also revealed that the former Atalanta star can even play on the flanks, so perhaps he’ll be playing as a wingback in the 3-4-2-1 formation.

The Official lineups for Borussia Dortmund & Juventus

BORUSSIA DORTMUND XI (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Anton, Hummels, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Gross, Svensson; Bellingham, Adeyemi; Guirassy.

Substitutes: Couto, Ozcan, Nmecha, Brandt, Beier, Sule, Haller, Drewes, Ostrzinski, Mayer, Campbell, Mane, Inacio, Albert, Kabar, Diallo, Azhil, Benkara, Kaba, Luhrs, Gobel, Degener, Boyamba, Huning.

JUVENTUS (4-3-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Koopmeiners, Locatelli, Thuram; Conceiçao, Yildiz; David.

Substitutes: Perin, Pinsoglio, Fuscaldo, Gatti, Vlahovic, Gonzalez, Arthur, McKennie, Adzic, Kostic, Miretti, Rugani, João Mario, Douglas Luiz, Cabal, Djalo, Rouhi, Gil Puche, Pietrelli