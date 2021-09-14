Double-blow for Juventus – How Ronaldo’s arrival could affect Pogba’s future

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure by the end of the summer transfer market, Juventus had very little time to find an adequate replacement – if they intend to in the first place.

However, some fans are hoping that the Portuguese’s exit offers a breathing space on the club’s wage-bill and subsequently allows the management to attract some star players next summer.

Since his return to Manchester United in 2016, Paul Pogba has always been linked with a Juventus comeback, and with his contract set to expire by the end of the campaign, the Bianconeri fans are surely hoping to see their former beloved star in black and white once again.

However, the Athletic (via Calciomercato) notes that the Frenchman is enjoying life at Old Trafford in the company of CR7, with the Red Devils currently leading the Premier League standings while playing entertaining football.

This would definitely be a cruel joke for Juventus, as their decision to sanction Ronaldo’s exit could come back to haunt them on a whole unexpected level, as the striker’s positive early effective could prompt the France international to sign a new contract with the EPL giants.

Nonetheless, the report also admits that the Old Lady’s management is mostly focusing on signing young and affordable Italian players – the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Moise Kean – and the 29-year-old World Cup winner doesn’t fall in this category anyway,