Juventus might have to do without Kenan Yildiz and Renato Veiga when they travel to Parma this weekend

According to several sources in the Italian media, including La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the Turkish teenager suffered a knock during Wednesday’s training session.

The 19-year-old’s condition will be monitored over the next hours, and he could undergo clinical tests to detect the extent of the physical issue.

Everyone at Juventus will be hoping it is nothing serious, especially with the attacker re-establishing himself as the main star of the show since Igor Tudor’s arrival.

The Croatian manager immediately restored the youngster’s place in the starting lineup while deploying him in a more central role compared to Thiago Motta, who often fielded him on the wings.

The wonderkid responded with a series of brilliant displays, especially in the home win over Genoa and Lecce, when he scored wonderful strikes.

In addition to Yildiz, Tudor also has another major headache at the back, as Veiga is suffering from the flu.

The Portuguese has also been playing a pivotal role in the manager’s system, operating at the heart of the backline. This role has allowed him to showcase his ball-distribution ability, in addition to his defensive prowess.

If the Chelsea loanee were to be ruled out of the trip to Parma, Tudor will be facing a genuine emergency at the back, especially with Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal all out with injuries.

Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly would be the only two remaining centre-backs at the manager’s disposal. Hence, the 46-year-old might have to resort to Nicolo Savona.

The 22-year-old is a right-back by trade, but many believe he has the physical and technical attributes to fill in the back three, at least as an emergency solution.