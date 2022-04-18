Double boost for Juventus as rivals share the spoils

Napoli and Roma faced off in tonight’s Serie A clash and succumbed to a 1-1 draw, aiding our bid for both third and finishing inside the top four.

The Giallorossi had the chance to close to within three points of the Old Lady had they won today, after we disappointed in failing to beat Bologna on Saturday.

Their failure means that we currently just need 11 points from our remaining five matches to secure our place in the Chanpions League for next season.

We currently sit four points behind Napoli who occupy third, with both sides having played the same amount of fixtures, while we also trail league leaders AC Milan by eight.

It should be safe to say that it would take a drastic implosion by the two clubs at the San Siro for us to come anywhere close to top spot this term. Third on the other hand is possible if we can find some form.

Do you think Juve are more likely to go up or down in the table given our recent form?