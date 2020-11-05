Double injury blow emerges for Juventus after yesterday’s match

Juventus beat Ferencvaros 4-1 in the Champions League last night. That win gives them six points from a possible nine after three group games.

They will hope to remain challenging Barcelona for the top spot in that group ahead of the knockout round of games.

The Italian champions played very well against the Hungarians and they will want to keep the wins coming, but they suffered two injury scares in that game.

Calciomercato reports that Arthur’s inability to continue the match after half time was because the Brazilian had some issues with his stomach.

He was replaced by Rodrigo Bentancur, to the surprise of some of the club’s fans.

He wasn’t the only player who left the pitch for Juventus due to some form of discomfort.

Aaron Ramsey was also replaced by Weston McKennie in the second half of that game, and the report claims that it was due to muscle discomfort.

Both players will hope that they can overcome their problems on time before the weekend game against Lazio.

Arthur and Ramsey have become two key midfielders for the club this season as Andrea Pirlo rebuilds the team.