Doubtful Juventus star could be key to Italy’s chances of defeating Belgium

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is tipped to key to Italy’schances of stopping Belgium in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The club and international captain has come up against Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku on six occasions, with the former Chelsea and Man United star rippling the net once (from the penalty spot), and Chiellini’s involvement is touted as key.

The 36 year-old was absent for our last two fixtures, having limped off in our second group fixture with Switzerland, but did return to training ahead of our last victory over Austria.

Chiellini could well be ready to return to the field on Friday when we take on Belgium at the Allianz Arena in Germany, where he could be looked upon to withhold his strong advantage over Lukaku.

Kevin de Bruyne is also a doubt for the big match in Munich, having limped off the field during the recent win over Portugal, which would also be a big boost to our chances of stopping the Red Devils.

TuttoJuve describes Chiellini as the ideal ‘antidote’ to tackle the test of Lukaku, although I believe Leo Bonucci alongside him could be just as important as we look to get back to our dominant ways.

Would the return of Chiellini give us the advantage over Belgium?

Patrick