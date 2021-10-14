Doubts arise over attacking pair’s availability against Roma

Juventus pair Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata had to train away from the rest of the squad today, raises doubts over their availability against Roma.

Both have been absent for both club and country in recent weeks, but they had been training with the rest of the squad this week.

Unfortunately both were left out of today’s friendly win over Chieri, finishing with a 7-0 scoreline with Moise Kean(x2) and Dejan Kulusevski the only senior players to get on the scoresheet, while Marley Ake, Matias Soulè(x2) and Mattia Compagnon from our youth sides also chipped in.

Neither of Dybala or Morata were in the squad however, with Football Italia insisting that they underwent personal training schedules as they work on their rehabilitation, and you would imagine that would mean that neither is contention to start this weekend, while a place on the bench may be the best we could hope for.

That would mean that Federico Chiesa could well get the chance to continue his run at the centre of the attack, unless Kean or Kaio Jorge has done enough to convince Max Allegri that they are ready to lead the line against Jose Mourinho’s Giallorossi.

