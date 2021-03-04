Douglas Costa asking price and why he didn’t join AC Milan revealed

Douglas Costa is one player who doesn’t seem to have a future at Juventus as he continues to struggle.

He is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after failing to find space in the current Bianconeri team.

He still has a contract with them and when he returns, they will wonder what to do with him.

One team that is interested in his signature is AC Milan, who was keen to land him in the last transfer window.

The Italians targeted him as they looked for reinforcements to boost their title charge.

However, Calciomercato claims that the transfer failed to happen because Bayern Munich didn’t consider the option of allowing him to leave mid-season.

The Brazilian is also being linked with a move to the Premier League where Leeds United would love to sign him.

Milan and the Whites are the two teams most likely to make a move for him when the transfer window reopens and Juve will be happy to sell him if any of them offer 11m euros for his signature.

Costa remains one of the best wingers in Europe, but constant injuries mean it isn’t profitable to build a team around him.