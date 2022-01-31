Douglas Costa closes in on a move to Major League Soccer

Douglas Costa remains a Juventus player and his future needs to be sorted out after Gremio’s relegation.

He was supposed to spend the whole of this season at the Brazilian club, but they have been demoted from the Brazilian top flight.

We initially expected him to remain with them as a sign of loyalty, but it seems that is no longer feasible.

The former Bayern Munich man is now set to test himself in yet another competition.

Calciomercato says he will move to the MLS side, LA Galaxy for the rest of this season.

The American side will inherit the agreement Juve had with Gremio and he would discuss his future with Juve at the end of this campaign.

He still has a deal with the Bianconeri until 2023, but it is unlikely that he would ever wear the club’s shirt again.

Juve FC Says

Costa is a very tricky winger who should still remain in Europe at the moment.

However, his decision to move to Brazil with Gremio may have made him unattractive to clubs on the continent now.

He could spend the rest of his career in the Americas and Juve will hope he does well enough at Galaxy so that another club will take him on again for the last year of his current deal with them.