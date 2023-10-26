Douglas Costa has been linked with a potential return to Juventus after his stint in the MLS with LA Galaxy, and it appears the Brazilian is interested in the possibility.

Juventus has a history of re-signing former players, a trend that has been particularly prominent under the management of Max Allegri. Given Juventus’s current challenges, Costa has emerged as a viable transfer option.

During his previous spell at the club, the Brazilian had a successful tenure, although injuries were a recurring issue during his time in Turin. Nevertheless, he could still serve as a valuable backup and contribute to opening up games with his pace and skill.

While Juventus has not made any official approach to him yet, Costa seems open to the idea and has expressed his belief that no player would turn down an opportunity to play for Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“No player in the world can refuse Juventus. It is the club of my heart, which I love and I would certainly never deny a call from the club. What I want most now is to be there fighting to return to the glory days, because I know that together with our fans it would be possible to do it! And Juventus must always be at the highest levels.”

Juve FC Says

Costa knows we are a top club and certainly wants another chance to wear our black and white shirt.

But we are in a better place and it makes no sense to bring back a player who was constantly injured while on our books and is above 30 now.