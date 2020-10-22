Douglas Costa gives his opinion on Ronaldo v Lewandowski

Douglas Costa has revealed to Sports Bild that he always wanted to return to Bayern Munich before giving his opinion on the Lewandowski-Ronaldo debate.

The Brazilian returned to the German side on loan this summer after Juventus asked him to leave to make space available for Federico Chiesa.

Costa was signed by the Bianconeri from the Champions League holders and he returns to try and help them retain the competition and the Bundesliga which they also won last season.

He told the German publication that he remained in contact with his former teammates at Bayern when he was playing for Juventus and he always looked forward to making a return to the Allianz Arena.

He claimed that he had other offers before he made the move to Juventus and he wanted to win the Champions League with the Italians.

“I wanted to go back to Bayern Munich a long time ago, I’m very happy here,” Costa told Sport Bild.

“I have always been in contact with my former teammates: Manuel Neuer, Jérôme Boateng, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, I never lost contact with them,” he said.

“I had other offers before I joined Juventus. It is top club, one of the best in Europe. I wanted to win the Champions League with Juve.

“I had the luck and the privilege of playing with great champions: Neymar in the National team, Ronaldo at Juventus.

“Now I play with Robert [Lewandowski]. the best in Europe. If you only look at the numbers, though, Cristiano seems to be at a higher level.”

It is very hard to see a way back for Costa in the Juve team especially with his injury history, it will be interesting to see how he performs in Munich.