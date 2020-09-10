Douglas Costa has overseas offers

Juventus winger Douglas Costa has offers from China and the UAE as his future looks increasingly uncertain at the club.

The 29-year-old has been at the club since 2017, initially arriving on loan from Bayern Munich before having his move made permanent the following summer.

Despite being in Turin for three seasons, Costa has managed just 10 goals in 101 appearances for the Bianconeri, spending much of his time on the sidelines through injury.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio reports that the Brazilian has received interest from both the Chinese Super League as well as some Arab leagues , however it remains to be seen whether or not he has any interest in the proposals.

Costa was also reportedly of interest to Manchester United who viewed him as an alternative, if they failed to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

Reports from Italy suggest that new Juve coach Andrea Pirlo is likely to use a 3-5-2 formation, which could spell the end of Costa’s time in Turin.