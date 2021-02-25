Douglas Costa hints at a return to Juventus

Douglas Costa left Juventus to join Bayern Munich on loan this season, but has told fans that he would like to return to Italy.

The Brazilian was used sparingly at the start of the campaign, before being allowed to return to his former club on loan, but after 11 Bundesliga appearances this term he is considering his future again.

He has spoken to Pierluigi Pardo via Twitch this week, and told him that he would like a return to Italy in the future, and adds that he is unsure on what it will bring, but hints that his contract is still with Juve.

“When I arrived in Italy I adapted very well and I carry the fans in my heart. The first year with Allegri I struggled, but it made me understand how to play in Italy. A different football than the German one, more defensive.

“I would like to go back to Italy, a country that I really appreciate. Future? Let’s see what can happen, I still have a contract with Juve.“

Costa later adds that he still believes the Old Lady will clinch this season’s domestic title, but names his current club Bayern as winning this season’s Champions League and Bundesliga.

He added: “The Champions to win will be us (Bayern), as well as the Bundesliga, while in Serie A I say Juventus.”

Douglas Costa could well have been an interesting option for us this season with the injuries stacking up, but whether Andrea Pirlo will want to bring him back in the summer is another question.

Should Costa have stayed to fight for minutes this season? Or do we think Pirlo told him he could leave?

Patrick