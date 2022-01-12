Douglas Costa makes an interesting decision on his future

Douglas Costa is one of many Juventus players out on loan at the moment.

The Brazilian winger hasn’t made the Juve team in the last two seasons and has spent them out on loan.

He is currently on the books of Gremio in his home country and suffered relegation with them from the Brazilian top flight this season.

Most people would easily expect him to find an escape route from the club, and he probably will not lack suitors.

However, Calciomercato reports that the former Bayern Munich star has decided to remain with Gremio for next season.

The report says he announced he is going nowhere and would now look to help them bounce back into the Brazilian top flight.

Juve FC Says

That is a very interesting decision from Costa, but if you consider that he is already 31, you can understand why he is not so keen on starting over again.

There are European clubs who could still benefit from having him in their squad, but he seems more interested in helping Gremio make a comeback.

It is hard to see them pay his current wages in the second division and his decision could mean he is prepared to take a huge pay cut to stay with them.